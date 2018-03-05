No! Kemono Friends Season 2 Could Take Until 2022!

by Ayanami

The long term future of anthropomorphic anime Kemono Friends seems to be in doubt, with reports surfacing that studios are unwilling to take on such a project in the next four years.

Perhaps partly as a result of the firing of beloved director Tatsuki, there are now grave fears over whether a second season of Kemono Friends will ever air.

It has long been rumoured that an approach has been made to famed animation studio Sunrise – which has created such prestigious titles as Code Geass, Gundam and Cowboy Bebop – but the current situation at Kemono Friends means that they are unlikely to take on such a project soon.

In fact, there are reports that Sunrise will be unable to create a second season of Kemono Friends before 2022, if ever.

Fans of Kemono Friends may soon find themselves in the same boat as lovers of Lucky Star, endlessly hoping for a second season that is unlikely to ever come.

4 Comments

  • MeguruWitch says:

    No just no, if they really wait that much then people will start forgetting about it and the hype will loosen, we keep getting exemple each season of old or even just few years ago animes that were succesfull and now doesn’t sell as much they could have if released sooner. See much high the hype for second second of Kancolle is even thought it’s a popular franchise

  • Anonymous says:

    Well …Kadokawa just blew it, a great oportunity fell into their lap (The big success of Kemono friends was a surprise for everyone) and they just fuck it up … to think that all of this drama comes from just a short video. This big publishers sure know how to fuck themselves.