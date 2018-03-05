No! Kemono Friends Season 2 Could Take Until 2022!

The long term future of anthropomorphic anime Kemono Friends seems to be in doubt, with reports surfacing that studios are unwilling to take on such a project in the next four years.

Perhaps partly as a result of the firing of beloved director Tatsuki, there are now grave fears over whether a second season of Kemono Friends will ever air.

It has long been rumoured that an approach has been made to famed animation studio Sunrise – which has created such prestigious titles as Code Geass, Gundam and Cowboy Bebop – but the current situation at Kemono Friends means that they are unlikely to take on such a project soon.

In fact, there are reports that Sunrise will be unable to create a second season of Kemono Friends before 2022, if ever.

Fans of Kemono Friends may soon find themselves in the same boat as lovers of Lucky Star, endlessly hoping for a second season that is unlikely to ever come.