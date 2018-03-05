Kim Kardashian: “Zero Two is my Inspiration!”

Queen of thotdom Kim Kardashian has declared Darling in the Franxx’s Zero Two to be her hair inspiration, a week after saying she was “obsessed” with anime.

The infamous idol used her Instagram to announce her obsession with the artistic medium and her undying admiration for Zero Two’s design, eliciting a shocked response from the community:

The reality TV “star” recently dyed her hair pink, invoking mixed responses from social media. Although Kardashian has recently been dropping hints about her weeaboo nature – another recent photo release showed her browsing manga in Shinjuku – she has only recently told followers the real reason or her new look.

Whether Kim Kardashian’s love for the medium proves to be a boon or a curse for the anime community remains to be seen.