Misaki Kurehito‘s luscious 2D maidens from Comic Aun – Erika Mizuhara and Hana Fukiishi – can now be personally owned by figure collectors, with these seductive works of art depicting the girls in sexy race queen outfits, which can naturally be removed once in the hands of buyers this September.

Hana Fukiishi and Erika Mizuhara can be pre-ordered now.