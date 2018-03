IdolMaster‘s chibi-centric series “Cinderella Girls Gekijou” has had its 3rd season announced, sure to have many in disbelief over how a mini-series could last this long – and possibly proving the original IdolMaster girls are now past their expiration date.

The news, as announced via the IdolMaster’s official Twitter account:

Those in need of more chubby-cheeked cuteness can watch the new season this July.