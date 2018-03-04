Tora no Ana Hamex Dutch Wife Hugs Users

Tora no Ana has offered up a new “communication item” that single males can use to alleviate their loneliness, with the “Tora no Ana Hamex” not only combining a dutch wife and dakimakura in one but also boasting legs that can wrap around the user – an idea heinously stolen from Mizuryuu Kei.

Despite nicking the idea from the established author, the dutch wife takes things a step further by possessing a slot with which to affix an onahole – the pillow case provided is also double-sided, allowing users to flip it around to stare lovingly at a different illustration of their chosen wife:

The innovative Tora no Ana Hamex is available for purchase now, but sadly the item will not be shipped overseas.