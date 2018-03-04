Sword Of Ryonasis An Insane Journey Of Guro & Cruelty

Unsavory vile abominations and epic abuse has served as the main focus of erotic 2D side-scroller “Sword Of Ryonasis“, a fetish that will surely tickle the fancy of ryona connoisseurs.

The rather hackneyed premise revolves around a sole female knight venturing deep into a cave full of menacing monsters in order to purge it of evil, allowing players to see her be violated in a myriad of ways, with a variety catering towards the oft despised “ryona” and “guro” fetishes.

Potential players can evaluate the extent of their psychological fortitude by braving the horrors of Sword Of Ryonasis now.