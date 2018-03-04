Sword Of Ryonasis An Insane Journey Of Guro & Cruelty

3 hours ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Unsavory vile abominations and epic abuse has served as the main focus of erotic 2D side-scroller “Sword Of Ryonasis“, a fetish that will surely tickle the fancy of ryona connoisseurs.

The rather hackneyed premise revolves around a sole female knight venturing deep into a cave full of menacing monsters in order to purge it of evil, allowing players to see her be violated in a myriad of ways, with a variety catering towards the oft despised “ryona” and “guro” fetishes.

Potential players can evaluate the extent of their psychological fortitude by braving the horrors of Sword Of Ryonasis now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

2 Comments