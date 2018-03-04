JS Discover “Channel of the Dead” On Their TVs

Elementary school children in Japan are spreading word of a portal to the dead that can be opened with a magic button on the remote.

Writer Kujiradake Chonosuke has told of his seven-year-old daughter’s discovery that their TV contains a portal to the world of the dead. According to Chonosuke, the girl heard a rumour at school saying that special TVs were able to tune in to the world after death by pressing a certain button on the remote control. Most terrifyingly of all, she said that their TV could do it as well.

Upon pressing the girl further, he discovered the disappointing truth: the “magic button” on the remote switched their old TV to analogue mode, which is no longer used in Japan. The result was pure static, which the post-millennial children had evidently never seen before.

Perhaps having become accustomed to seeing static on TVs in horror films, the children came to the conclusion that the static was something to do with the world after death. Their vivid imaginations may also have led them to project their own thoughts and fears onto the random noise, further entrenching the misconceived belief.

It has been speculated that this may be the beginning of a wider urban legend, and that the parents of these children are getting an insight into how these stories come about.

Other users have responded in a more philosophical manner:

“After digital broadcasting became standard, analogue died, so in a way it really is a channel of the dead!” “I heard that the white noise from TVs relaxes children because it reminds them of the noise in the womb…so the sound is really from the world before birth!” W”ow! So the world after death is the world before birth!”

Alternatively, the story may be the invention of a Persona 4 fan. The idea of the TV static showing the world after death bears some vague similarities to the game’s concept of the Midnight Channel, which allowed the schoolchildren who watched the static to (unknowingly) see those who were at risk of death.