Granblue Fantasy Dialogue Too Hot For The West

A new story event for the highly popular mobile game Granblue Fantasy has been censored in the west, with games now apparently censoring dialogue deemed too perverted for the young sheltered minds of the barbarian lands.

The new event in question, “What Makes The Sky Blue II: Paradise Lost”, possessed a rather rambunctious male character whose dialogue was censored due to mentioning orgasms and sodomy – a video covering the censorship:

A Twitter user provided a comparison between the Japanese and English versions of his dialogue (barbarian-speak on top, Japanese on the bottom):

This has not been the first time the randy title was censored however as some of the game’s many scantily clad women have previously been forced to cover up…