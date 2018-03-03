Rurouni Kenshin Mangaka Fined $2,000 For Child Porn

Nobuhiro Watsuki, the creator of ancient samurai franchise Rurouni Kenshin who was recently facing charges for possessing child pornography has been punished by requiring to pay a ¥200,000 ($1,870) fine.

Previously quoted as saying he “likes girls ranging from the higher end of elementary school to the 2nd year of middle school”, Nobuhiro Watsuki has been forced to pay ¥200,000 after being convicted of child pornography possession charges.

Having been only recently criminalized (only distribution, but not possession, was illegal until recently – those with collections which were rendered illegal were supposed to quietly dispose of them), and with Watsuki being a first time offender who appears not to have laid a finger on any actual minors, it seems he got off lightly – although questions clearly remain over how he managed to get himself into such a pickle in the first place…

