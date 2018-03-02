Top 10 Strongest Shonen Jump Protagonists

In honor of Shonen Jump’s 50th anniversary, this ranking has sought to determine the most powerful of all Shonen Jump protagonists, leading to some rather expected results as the ranking boils down to being nothing more than a popularity contest.
1. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)
2. Giorno Giovanna (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5 Kogane no Kaze)
3. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
4. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
5. Koro-Sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
6. Saiki Kusuo (Saiki Kusuo no PSI-Nan)
7. Norimaki Arale (Dr. Slump)
8. Ryoutsu Kankichi (Kochikame)
9. Kuujou Joutarou (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders)
10. Uzumaki Naruto (Naruto)
Leave a Comment