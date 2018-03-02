Persona 5: The Animation Air Date Announced

Atlus has finally told its loyal followers when the Persona 5 anime will air, with the first episode scheduled to steal the hearts of viewers in the early hours of the 7th of April.

According to the official site, the anime will air at the antisocial time of 00:30 on the 7th of April on various TV stations, which means that Western fans may be able to watch on the 6th due to time zone differences.

As announced previously, the anime will reunite the voice cast from the game, and the protagonist’s name has been revealed as Ren Amamiya.

Atlus has also released more key images from the animation, with the legs of studious seitokaichou Makoto Niijima coming in for particular attention:

The key images from the anime can be seen below: