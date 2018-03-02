Nintendo Abolishes User Reviews After 5 Days: “We Don’t Need Your Opinions!”

Nintendo has decided to get rid of its user reviews, only five days after introducing them.

Last Friday, the famed gaming corporation made it possible for logged-in users to write reviews of selected Switch games on the official Nintendo site, as well as giving the games a rating out of five stars:

However, the system has been suspended only days after its debut, with little in the way of explanation.

Nintendo’s official statement says the following:

Customer reviews have been taken offline as we evaluate this feature and its functionality. We currently have no estimated date on when an update will be provided. We appreciate the positive response and thank the reviewers who provided such thoughtful commentary on the games.

The company later attempted to clarify the situation with another statement, although the amount of useful information it conveys is questionable:

Nintendo.com recently offered a trial customer review feature to let users share feedback about Nintendo Switch games on our website. The response has been positive, and Nintendo appreciates the time and effort that reviewers put into their thoughtful commentary on the games. Nintendo has removed this feature as we evaluate the future of the ratings functionality on Nintendo.com. We have no estimate on when an update will be provided on the status of this initiative, but we appreciate the enthusiasm shown for the trial.

The review system had allowed for a rather thorough appraisal of the company’s games, and users were permitted to make use of useful tagging features that identified games’ strengths and potential core audiences. Unlike certain sites, Nintendo also required users to have at least two hours of gameplay before writing their reviews, which would perhaps have increased their legitimacy.

Speculation about the real reasons for the removal of user reviews abounds, although the truth may never be known.

Potential Nintendo customers are now once again beholden to sites like YouTube and Metacritic if they want even the slightest chance of an objective review – although particularly in the case of YouTube, Nintendo is also notorious for aggressively demonetizing and DMCAing content whose authors are not part of its review propaganda engine.