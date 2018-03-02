Metal Gear Survive “Dead On Arrival!”

Konami’s latest entry to the Metal Gear series seems to be a commercial and critical failure, with a mass of negative reviews and weak sales in Britain and Japan.

Metal Gear Survive has opened to moderately negative reviews from critics and outright disdain from fans, receiving a critic score of 63 and a user score of 1.5 according to review aggregator Metacritic.

Sales have also been poor in those markets where sales data has been released: the game has debuted at sixth in the British charts and third in the Japanese charts.

In the British market, Metal Gear Survive has sold only 5% of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’s opening week numbers, and it debuted behind niche title Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match in Japan, being outsold by 50%.

Although concrete figures for sales on Steam are unavailable, the indications are rather bad: at the time of writing, the game had only 5,000 concurrent players, putting it in 91st position. This is an especially poor figure for a game with an “always online” restriction. User reviews on the PC gaming platform have been extremely mixed, with many fans panning the game despite having spent dozens of hours playing it.

Konami’s first Metal Gear game in the post-Kojima world is proving to be quite a fiasco, with controversies also arising due to microtransactions and hidden messages from disgruntled developers.

Some commentators are already suggesting that the corporation will use the game’s poor reception and sales to justify investing more of its resources into the shady world of pachinko, where profits can be more easily obtained from gambling addicts – or that the whole thing was somehow engineered to spite Kojima in the first place.