Elementary School Girl Forcibly Stripped “It Was Just A Prank!”

5 hours ago
16 Comments
by Rift

The parents of an elementary school girl who was forced down to the ground and stripped are suing the parents of their child’s bullies, certain to prove shocking to the more naive as to how such a thing could happen amongst children.

Occurring at an unnamed school in Fukuoka’s Kasuya district, the victim’s parents are seeking ¥5.5 million in restitution due to their child being diagnosed with an adjustment disorder from the trauma, which left the girl refusing to go to school afterwards.

The parents of the bullying girls and their legal defenses dismissed the claims and stated that the situation was “merely a prank that had escalated”, though how such a situation could possibly be construed as such will no doubt have many bewildered.

Instructed by the teacher to go out into the hall for talking during class, the trouble between the victim and her 4 bullies began; initially it started with harmless tickling, but soon the victim fell to the ground and had both her hands and feet restrained as her clothes and underwear were forced off by her aggressors – eventually the teacher from a neighboring classroom came out to stop them and issued them a stern warning.

According to the poor girl, “over a year ago those girls hid my shoes in front of the school gate, then I was held down by them and was bullied into forcibly removing my pants” – apparently her clothes and hair would also get covered in varnish, likely the work of her bullies.

Refraining from going to school, the victim eventually started re-attending only to once again stop a few months later; whether or not the parents of the bullies will be forced to pay the price for their delinquent children has not yet been confirmed.

Leave a Comment

  • Anonymous says:

    “and issued them a stern warning.”

    Now THAT is a teacher. “Hmm… those girls are stripping that other girl, she’s butt naked now. Better say something strong to them.”

  • Anonymous says:

    Suing the parents for their children’s mistakes doesn’t make sense. The bullies should be punished but how are parents to know what their kids do 24/7. Also that teacher should have sent those children to the principal and informed the parents and not just “issued them a stern warning”.

    Some of the other comments here are a bit ridiculous. First off i’d like to say that most children’s parents work so they can’t always be there to discipline them. So how is it fair to call them failures? You don’t know their family/living situation so don’t judge them.

    The bullies went to far, there’s no denying that but saying stuff like like should never have been born or they should burn in hell is just heartless. Don’t get me wrong I believe they deserve to be punished harshly for all the bullying but just remember they are kids, kids do stupid things.

    Also the suing situation, What good is that going to do? Will money make everything better? Perhaps making the kids pay it would but at a reduced amount. What I mean by this is, if they get a part time job and earn some money but it goes to the victim instead of them. That would be a good punishment. Is that not a good idea?

  • Anonymous says:

    Sue the school for thinking stripping people naked and give them mental trauma equal “stern warning” and just a prank. Seriously I was reading a comic with just a prank bro, and hate it bc I thought that was no longer a thing. I was sadly wrong, and screw those kids and especially the teachers.

  • Conduit says:

    Don’t stop there! Sue the teacher and sue the school! I can guarantee you that they were well aware of the bullying and turned a blind eye to it.

    Bullying in Japanese schools is at epidemic levels because the teachers and schools are more concerned with saving face than they are with protecting their students. If schools start getting sued every time some poor kid is bullied to the point of being traumatized they will start cracking down on bullying, if for no other reason than to keep the school from going bankrupt.

  • Anonymous says:

    Kids are the worst. The parents of the bullies certainly didn’t raise their children right.
    “It’s just a prank” seems to be everybody’s defense nowadays; which should be thrown out the moment it’s uttered. I hope the bullied girl gets the help she deserves, and the parents milked out of everything they own out of the lawsuit for having raised such little pieces of shit that will amount to nothing as adults if they continue getting away with this behavior–behavior that would land a normal adult life in prison without question had they done the same action.

    • Conduit says:

      The simple answer is, because they’re allowed to get away with it.
      Bullying never starts out extreme, it builds over time. The longer someone is allowed to bully the more confident they get and the more brazen and overt their bullying becomes and the longer a person is bullied the more dehumanized they become in the mind’s of their bullies, making it easier to cross more lines and do increasingly horrible things.

      Bullying in Japan is largely ignored because teachers don’t want to get involved and risk rocking the boat and school admin ignore it because doing something about it would mean publicly admitting theres a problem and that would make the school look bad. so bullying is allowed to escalate to extremes.

    • Anonymous says:

      Extreme demands from way too young age and schools that often don’t allow much individuality, thus making bullies feel more entitled to attack the ones that are different.

      Add to that that schools are way more interested in defending their schools image than the students, it’s not that hard to see it happening.

    • Anonymous says:

      I’m no expert but from an outsider perspective, the Japanese society seems a little bottled up. Ultimately they are pressured to put on a good image from others. And so, stuff like working over 60 hours per week, high suicide rate, 100% lack of equality, etc, it’s not surprise that some kids are bunch a of dicks. Then again, what country doesn’t have a bunch of dicks. It’s a strong, beautiful country but the society is so far behind.

  • Anonymous says:

    If it was me i would’ve doubled amount on the parents and force the bullies to do community service on the school for two weeks and psychological consults during that time, if they do it a second time force child protective services to investigate the family.