Elementary School Girl Forcibly Stripped “It Was Just A Prank!”

The parents of an elementary school girl who was forced down to the ground and stripped are suing the parents of their child’s bullies, certain to prove shocking to the more naive as to how such a thing could happen amongst children.

Occurring at an unnamed school in Fukuoka’s Kasuya district, the victim’s parents are seeking ¥5.5 million in restitution due to their child being diagnosed with an adjustment disorder from the trauma, which left the girl refusing to go to school afterwards.

The parents of the bullying girls and their legal defenses dismissed the claims and stated that the situation was “merely a prank that had escalated”, though how such a situation could possibly be construed as such will no doubt have many bewildered.

Instructed by the teacher to go out into the hall for talking during class, the trouble between the victim and her 4 bullies began; initially it started with harmless tickling, but soon the victim fell to the ground and had both her hands and feet restrained as her clothes and underwear were forced off by her aggressors – eventually the teacher from a neighboring classroom came out to stop them and issued them a stern warning.

According to the poor girl, “over a year ago those girls hid my shoes in front of the school gate, then I was held down by them and was bullied into forcibly removing my pants” – apparently her clothes and hair would also get covered in varnish, likely the work of her bullies.

Refraining from going to school, the victim eventually started re-attending only to once again stop a few months later; whether or not the parents of the bullies will be forced to pay the price for their delinquent children has not yet been confirmed.