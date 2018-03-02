Death March’s Cuteness Takes Root

A verdantly adorable plant girl has emerged from the 8th episode of Death March, a pleasant surprise that will greatly elevate the show’s cuteness whilst distracting from the agonizingly unnecessary MMORPG elements.


“the agonizingly unnecessary MMORPG elements” this show is truly a cringe-fest, why is this thing so popular ? i would’ve so love it if i was a horny teenagers going through puberty again but it just feels ridiculously generic, only thing that keeps me coming back are the cute slave girls because other than that it’s just bad.
It’s VERY unpopular.
And for all the lolis it has, it is still an anti-lolicon show with that fag protag, so nobody will buy it.
Believe me the novel is even worse. Anime cutting a LOT out to make the passing more tolerable, but in novel……
The show itself is fine. The dude is stupidly over leveled, but this is handling it way better than Smartphone from last year. This isn’t even a cringy fan-service show, it’s just slathered with slice of life and under balanced with combat. The imbalance is what makes it so off-putting, but I’m interested to see where the story itself goes.
I personally think Smartphone was better than this, at least the theme setting was decent and with lots of variety.
Its a great first season so far. I didnt expect there to be much going on in the first season as it is introducing all the characters. If theres going to be a season 2 it should be a lot better (going by the novel).
