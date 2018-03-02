Death March’s Cuteness Takes Root

8 hours ago
7 Comments
by Rift

A verdantly adorable plant girl has emerged from the 8th episode of Death March, a pleasant surprise that will greatly elevate the show’s cuteness whilst distracting from the agonizingly unnecessary MMORPG elements.

Omake:

7 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    “the agonizingly unnecessary MMORPG elements” this show is truly a cringe-fest, why is this thing so popular ? i would’ve so love it if i was a horny teenagers going through puberty again but it just feels ridiculously generic, only thing that keeps me coming back are the cute slave girls because other than that it’s just bad.

    • trizero91489 says:

      I would agree, I like some form of loli, but needs a more better substance to be used in and the art style looks generic I’ve seen way better early 70s, 80s & 90s art styles that have better quality than this, this looks like it was made by some anime maker using models from other anime like SAO, heck I rather watch wakfu than this.

    • Anonymous says:

      The show itself is fine. The dude is stupidly over leveled, but this is handling it way better than Smartphone from last year. This isn’t even a cringy fan-service show, it’s just slathered with slice of life and under balanced with combat. The imbalance is what makes it so off-putting, but I’m interested to see where the story itself goes.

  • Anonymous says:

    Its a great first season so far. I didnt expect there to be much going on in the first season as it is introducing all the characters. If theres going to be a season 2 it should be a lot better (going by the novel).