Azur Lane Art Contest Winners Unveiled

The winners of the previously featured Azur Lane Pixiv illustration contest have been determined, with most of the winning submissions possessing a significant degree of artistic talent.

Entrants were able to produce a submission for maidens of the Crimson Axis or Azur Lane (or both), with the contest having winners in both categories – one individual from each fleet won overall for “best illustration” (earning not only the most cash but their works will be displayed on the game’s loading screens):

3 winners from each fleet acquired the “award of excellence”:

10 people total obtained the “award of recognition”, 5 from each fleet:

The “special award” was bestowed upon 3 entries of each fleet: