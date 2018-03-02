Anime Announced For Pantsu-Laden Iyapan Doujinshi

In a rather unexpected turn of events, artist 40Hara‘s “Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai” original doujinshi series (which revolves around hot anime girls scowling at viewers as they show them their pantsu) will be receiving its own anime adaptation, a title that will easily fit in amongst all the other ero-anime nowadays.

The abundance of masochistic otaku who take pleasure in being looked down upon by grossed-out anime girls will surely be the show’s main demographic, with anime fans clearly having no limits when it comes to the vast multitude of odd things that arouse them.

An official visual:

The covers for some of the doujinshi:

An exact date for when Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai (which opened its own cafe back in December) airs has not been mentioned, though it does have an official website.