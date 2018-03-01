Sega Practically Giving Yakuza 6 Away For Free

Sega were left with no choice but to remove their Yakuza 6 demo after it was found out that some players managed to unlock the entire game for free through it.

Only hours after release, Yakuza 6 had to be pulled from the PlayStation store, prompting Sega to release tweets lined with apologies explaining the odd situation:

Those downloading the demo took note of its massive 36 GB size, leading to players discovering that the whole game was essentially being given out but with only some evidently none-too-thorough restrictions to keep them from venturing past a certain point.

Yakuza 6 will officially be available come April 17th in the west, for those who missed the “demo” at least.