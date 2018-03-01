Mongols Enraged Over Genghis Khan Forehead P*nis

Japan’s March issue of Coro Coro Comics has earned the ire of Mongols everywhere due to it depicting their revered conqueror Genghis Khan with a penis on his forehead.

Coro Coro Comic’s latest chapter of “Yarisugi!!! Itazura-kun” enraged Mongolians with its depiction of Genghis Khan bearing a penis on his forehead and a euphemism floating above his head, an image that Mongols found offensive to his legacy of raping a lifetime’s worth of women and slaughtering all and sundry.

The reputation sullying depiction:

So atrocious was this inexcusable drawing that the Embassy of Mongolia in Tokyo made a statement on its official Facebook page, claiming the illustration “lacked morality” and could even be violating Japan laws regarding protecting youths from obscene imagery.

A protest rally even formed outside the office of Shogakukan, which publishes Coro Coro Comics:

Realizing the severity of the situation, Coro Coro Comics apologized via its official website and as a letter to Dambadarjaa Batjargal, the temporary charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Mongolia in Tokyo – the letter was written in both Japanese and English:

“On behalf of Shogakukan Inc., we extend our sincerest apologies for the use of inappropriate expressions concerning Genghis Khan in the comic Yarisugi!!! Itazura-kun in the March issue of our monthly magazine “CoroCoro Comic.” We recognize that the expressions regarding the founder of the Mongol Empire were disrespectful and offensive to the people of Mongolia and all who love and respect the Great Khan. We are grateful that this issue was brought to our attention and humbly ask your forgiveness. In the future, we will further our knowledge of the history and culture of your country and make our utmost efforts to prevent the recurrence of such improper expressions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”