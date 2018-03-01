Final Fantasy XV Director “Good Or Bad Ending?”

Square Enix have finally forgotten how to write games, as Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has now asked their fans as to how the game should end, suggesting the RPG either has no planned conclusion or the developers simply can’t or don’t care enough to create one themselves.

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata attended a fan greeting event and asked those present whether or not they wanted to see a “happy ending” or a “super bad end”, apparently having forgotten this was supposed to have been decided early when the storyline was being plotted out.

A tweet from a fan who attended the greeting, revealing Tabata’s exact words:

“Tabata-san participated at a fan greeting and asked Final Fantasy XV fans some questions: ‘Everyone, do you want to see a happy ending?’

‘On the contrary, do you want to see a super bad end?’ While thinking about various things in the future, by looking at the reaction of FF15 fans in regards to the question, it seems a rough decision may be made, will we see a different end?”

No other details were provided as to whether or not the game’s conclusion will be influenced by this event’s overall decision…