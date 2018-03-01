Chia Bas Letter “” From The Iteret

In a rather reaching attempt to censor public discussion, China has begun censoring the usage of the letter “N” from the internet, apparently after criticism of Xi Jinping’s attempts to become neo-emperor started to be coded using the subversive alphanumeric.

Aside from the solitary consonant, a variety of other words were censored from Chinese social media platform Weibo (and likely other Chinese sites) in fear that the common people would dare to attack Beijing’s decision to keep their dictator in power without the pesky restrictions of term limits.

The communist party describes this censorship as “an expression of overwhelming popular support” for Xi, though naturally a great deal of ridicule in China and abroad has attached to the measure.

A list of only a few of the words that have been blocked from use for Weibo’s search function:

– “Ten thousand years” (万岁), which is China’s way of saying: “Long live!” or “Viva!” – “Disagree” (不同意) – “Xi Zedong” (习泽东) – a hybrid of the names of Xi and Chairman Mao Zedong – “Shameless” (不要脸) – “Lifelong” (终身) – “Personality cult” (个人崇拜) – “Emigrate” (移民) – “Immortality” (长生不老)

A Qing Dynasty warlord who failed to restore monarchy to China, Yuan Shikai, was also blocked by censors, in addition to the names of two George Orwell books: “1984” and “Animal Farm”.

An exact reasoning behind the censoring of the solitary “N” is unknown, though some have theorized it to be due to its function in mathematics to be a self-inserted value: utilizing it like “N = N terms in office” where “N > 2”.

Unsurprisingly, Beijing put blame on the west for having “hysterical” reactions to their decision and said that they were being abused by the pernicious fake news legions of the clownlands, claiming:

“No sooner had [the party] made public its proposal… that the Western media began bad-mouthing China in their usual and various ways. It is worth noting that for some time the Western media have been growing strident in their abuse of Beijing, almost using curse words.”

Such overly broad censorship seems likely to backfire when Chinese shitlords deliberately start attempting to get various letters and numbers banned in order to stir up ridicule – a proven method even in the barbarian west, where the “OK” hand sign was deftly rendered hate speech by 4chan and the like.