Valkyria Chronicles 4 Demo Released in Japan

Sega has delivered a generous preview of the latest instalment to the greatly undervalued Valkyria Chronicles franchise, ahead of its release next month.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is scheduled for release on the 21st of March in Japan and a 2018 release worldwide. Those who have been dismayed by the treatment of the franchise will no doubt be delighted to see that it appears to be returning to its roots as a strategy RPG for home consoles; PS4, Xbone and Switch releases have already been announced for some time, although there is yet no word on a PC (Steam) release.

The demo is rather lengthy and allows for a significant amount of gameplay; those who finish it can even transfer their save data to the full game when it is eventually released.

Anyone who wishes to see what they are in for can watch the following video, which is mercifully free of uploader commentary:

Character previews have also been shown over recent weeks, and buyers of the new game can expect such classic tropes as drunken shocktroopers, embittered raven-haired snipers, bubbly pink-haired moeblobs and a squad pet.

Whilst being a departure from the older games in the sense that it focuses on the Federation, the previews for Valkyria Chronicles 4 seem to be hinting at a return to the qualities that originally made the series a cult favourite.

The PS4 demo can be downloaded now at the official site, although non-Japanese gamers may need to find a way to bypass any region locks.