Square Enix “Prepping Idol-Rearing Simulator”

Savvy internet denizens have discovered that Square Enix has registered a trademark for “Idol Fantasy”, potentially Square Enix’s attempt to get their hand in the cash pot that is idol-rearing games, even though such franchises have been producing questionable results lately…

Considering Square Enix’s current business model, the project is likely to become a mobile franchise rather than a real game and given the name “Idol Fantasy”, some have begun suspecting the title to be an idol-based Final Fantasy spin-off – a hopefully preposterous notion.

No other information has been released regarding this trademark registration, so it is only a matter of time until Square Enix announce what they plan to do with it, if anything…