Shingeki no Kyojin Creator Says Anime Better Than Manga

Shingeki no Kyojin creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed that the anime has helped him better develop the manga, something that will surely have hardcore manga purists up in arms and ready to destroy their manga in tears.

A portion of an interview with Hajime Isayama was recently released for the western Shingeki no Kyojin BD release, informing the masses about his thoughts regarding both the anime and manga – the segment can be seen starting at 1:44 below:

Isayama discussed things that the anime could do for the franchise that the manga could not, such as the voice acting:

“With Mr Kaji’s voice acting, there seemed like there was more bluster to him. Like, he said big things, but there was also a weakness to him. There were nuances that didn’t come across in the manga, that could only come from a real voice. So I think I was able to better understand the characters thanks to the anime… when other people draw (the characters) and make them move… it makes me feel like they are much more alive.”

