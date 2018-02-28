Pantsu Sketching Guidebook Lacking in 2D

Yet another helpful guidebook has been unleashed to aid budding artists everywhere, with the sacred tome “I Love Pantsu Very Much, Therefore I Want to Draw Pantsu As Soon As Possible!” appropriately providing readers with up-close shots of pantsu, albeit this time with real women instead of 2D ones.

The insightful 207-page guide will provide readers with a wealth of knowledge and a variety of sample poses to help them grasp the majesty of pantsu, additionally showcasing multiple types and styles of pantsu to better stock their arsenal:

Pre-orders for the sacred book can be made now and they are scheduled to ship out on April 7th; those who would rather prefer a slew of 2D examples featuring cute anime girls may wish to seek out these two other alternatives…