Chrono Trigger PC Release “Crappy Port Of The Mobile Version!”

A PC release for legendary RPG Chrono Trigger has spontaneously arrived onto Steam, unfortunately turning out to be a port of the mobile version and boasting a great deal of problems as a result – apparently another instance of Square Enix demonstrating their disdain for non-mobile peasants.

The launch trailer for the abrupt PC release:

Comments on the video have only led to further complaints from fans, who can seemingly never be satisfied with Square Enix’s decisions:

“Awww I was thinking it was an announcement for a remake. Well I guess we will have to wait 1 year for the inevitable PS4 and Switch port hopefully.” “Put it on Switch﻿.” “WTF WHAT ABOUT PS4?﻿” “I hope the people who took the decision to make the sprites smoother feel bad for ruining a timeless classic.﻿” “We need a remake asap﻿.” “Be forewarned, this is just a port of the mobile app version of the game. Lots of people are already running into so many issues.﻿” “Why they gotta blur the sprite art all the time? WHYYYYY???? What do you have against pixel art, S-E? I hope that filter is optional.﻿” “When is it coming to PS4!?﻿” “Please port this version to PS4/XB1/Switch Square!!!﻿” “1:40 Oh my gosh, why would you show that scene in the trailer??? That’s like the biggest twist in the game!﻿” “OMG why they keep using raster fonts for the text when the game is in pixel art??? It clashes terribly.﻿” “No, I want a PlayStation HD remaster!!!﻿” “This “port” is looking kinda bad with all that good sprite work ruined by that ugly filter. . mobie version too. SE, are you drunk?﻿” “Straight up crappy mobile version port to PC. Shame on you Square.﻿” “Its the direct port of the godawful mobile version. square enix still hasn’t learned their lesson for porting titles to PC apparently.﻿”

The current handful of Steam reviews have also indicated that the port is far from perfect:

Chrono Trigger is available for PC now.