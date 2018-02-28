Chrono Trigger PC Release “Crappy Port Of The Mobile Version!”

A PC release for legendary RPG Chrono Trigger has spontaneously arrived onto Steam, unfortunately turning out to be a port of the mobile version and boasting a great deal of problems as a result – apparently another instance of Square Enix demonstrating their disdain for non-mobile peasants.
The launch trailer for the abrupt PC release:
Comments on the video have only led to further complaints from fans, who can seemingly never be satisfied with Square Enix’s decisions:
“Awww I was thinking it was an announcement for a remake. Well I guess we will have to wait 1 year for the inevitable PS4 and Switch port hopefully.”
“Put it on Switch.”
“WTF WHAT ABOUT PS4?”
“I hope the people who took the decision to make the sprites smoother feel bad for ruining a timeless classic.”
“We need a remake asap.”
“Be forewarned, this is just a port of the mobile app version of the game. Lots of people are already running into so many issues.”
“Why they gotta blur the sprite art all the time? WHYYYYY???? What do you have against pixel art, S-E? I hope that filter is optional.”
“When is it coming to PS4!?”
“Please port this version to PS4/XB1/Switch Square!!!”
“1:40 Oh my gosh, why would you show that scene in the trailer??? That’s like the biggest twist in the game!”
“OMG why they keep using raster fonts for the text when the game is in pixel art??? It clashes terribly.”
“No, I want a PlayStation HD remaster!!!”
“This “port” is looking kinda bad with all that good sprite work ruined by that ugly filter. . mobie version too. SE, are you drunk?”
“Straight up crappy mobile version port to PC. Shame on you Square.”
“Its the direct port of the godawful mobile version. square enix still hasn’t learned their lesson for porting titles to PC apparently.”
The current handful of Steam reviews have also indicated that the port is far from perfect:
Chrono Trigger is available for PC now.
Leave a Comment