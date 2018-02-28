China Dress Vocaloid Cosplay Exuding Foreign Flair

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Rift

Various Vocaloids have gathered together for this saucy mass cosplay, with the wondrous women wearing some fabulous china dresses to add some foreign appeal to their tribute, even though it seems that most fans will likely be unable to name two of the girls present…

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment