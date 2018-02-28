China Dress Vocaloid Cosplay Exuding Foreign Flair

Various Vocaloids have gathered together for this saucy mass cosplay, with the wondrous women wearing some fabulous china dresses to add some foreign appeal to their tribute, even though it seems that most fans will likely be unable to name two of the girls present…
Tags
You may also like
Classy Kirino & Kuroneko China Dress Cosplay
May 22, 2016
Kakegurui Cosplay “Has ALL The Girls!”
October 29, 2017
China Dress Gallery
November 10, 2008
Vocaloid China Project “Even Cuter Than Miku!”
May 17, 2013
Leave a Comment