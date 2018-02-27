Top 10 Anime Aniki

The best elder brothers of anime have been ranked once again; whether it be due to their brotherly compassion or pure popularity, the merciful aniki of one post apocalyptic series has snagged first place without issue.
1. Toki (Hokuto no Ken)
2. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)
3. Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)
4. Date Masamune (Sengoku Basara)
5. Kamina (Gurren Lagann)
6. Neil Dylandy (Mobile Suit Gundam 00)
7. Mu La Flaga (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed)
9. Takamura Mamoru (Hajime no Ippo)
10. Lancer (Fate/stay night)
