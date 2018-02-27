Soon: Kizuna Ai’s Japanese TV Debut

Wildly reputed virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai has taken the next big step on her journey towards stardom as she has announced that she will be starring in her own TV show, an opportunity denied even the famed Hatsune Miku.

Entitled “Kizuna Ai’s BEAT Scramble”, it has not been specified what exactly the TV show will be about, such as whether it will follow the theme of her main channel videos or be more like her gaming channel – the news as announced by her official Twitter:

– Urgent Announcement – “Kizuna Ai’s first ever… self-named TV program will soon start! “Kizuna Ai’s BEAT Scramble” will commence airing in April 2018 every Friday at midnight to 12:30 (Thursday midnight) on Japanese TV. A virtual YouTuber expanding into TV!? Pleased to meet you!”

Those “lucky” enough to be able to watch Japanese TV can check out Kizuna Ai’s show come April.