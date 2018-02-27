Peach Beach Splash × Hyperdimension Neptunia

Water squirting Senran Kagura spin-off Peach Beach Splash has announced their new DLC character, with Hyperdimension Neptunia’s lovable Neptune soon being available for purchase – with Marvelous apparently not being keen on abandoning the title for their next generic Dynasty Warriors clone just yet.

The precious Neptune in her adorable swimsuit:

The DLC pack will contain various items for players to purchase, including Neptune herself, her “Parka One Piece”, her character doll, support fan and banner flag – all of which can be bought come March 8th.

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is available now in both Japan and the west for the PS4, the PC edition will launch on March 7th.