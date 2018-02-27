French Football Match Borrows Goku’s Energy

A French football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille was made infinitely more investing to anime fans as a gigantic banner of Goku was unfurled, a decision that will serve to further boost the not yet dead Dragon Ball franchise’s lifespan.

The enormous banner was made to cheer on Paris Saint-Germain, with fans also creating 6 giant dragon balls in the crowd to commemorate the team’s 6 years of wins (though some must have surely been upset being forced to sit behind it):

Borrowing Goku’s strength seemed to have aided them greatly as they beat Marseilles 3-0; should they win this year, it will be their 7th win overall (much like there being 7 dragon balls).