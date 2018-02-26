Pachislot Maker Cashes In On Virtual YouTuber Trend

Pachislot maker Yamasa Slot World has taken an interest in the virtual YouTuber craze, producing their own cute 2D girl who will surely play tons of the company’s pachislots in an attempt to lure lonely otaku into becoming addicted gamblers.

The virtual girl, Nijikawa Raki (a girl in a frog suit), might be the first instance of a business-made virtual YouTuber intent on advertising her company’s products, with such an event bound to become more frequent as other companies start to realize how inexpensively they can create masses of content featuring 2D maidens with the latest tech.

Nijikawa Raki’s introduction video:

Already boasting a subscriber count of 4,700, many are comparing this overcrowding of virtual YouTubers to YouTube’s current state on the human front, with most virtual girls likely to soon fade into obscurity…