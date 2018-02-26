Metal Gear Survive Hides Secret Message For Kojima

Controversial save-slot DLC game Metal Gear Survive has apparently included a small easter egg for the franchise’s former creator Hideo Kojima, serving as the game’s sole positive attribute for Kojima-worshiping fanboys.

The “secret” was discovered by an attentive Twitter user, with there being a shot of a clipboard holding the secret message as demonstrated by the first letter of each highlighted last name:

Some are suspecting the little secret was added in by a developer distraught at having to make such a disgraceful post-Kojima knockoff…