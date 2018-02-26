Metal Gear Survive Hides Secret Message For Kojima

Controversial save-slot DLC game Metal Gear Survive has apparently included a small easter egg for the franchise’s former creator Hideo Kojima, serving as the game’s sole positive attribute for Kojima-worshiping fanboys.

The “secret” was discovered by an attentive Twitter user, with there being a shot of a clipboard holding the secret message as demonstrated by the first letter of each highlighted last name:

Some are suspecting the little secret was added in by a developer distraught at having to make such a disgraceful post-Kojima knockoff…

  • Anonymous says:

    Like most other outlets, you completely missed the savagery contained in this message.

    It reads:

    “From Vengeful Mosquito:

    Metal Gear was KIA
    KJP Forever

    Yuji (Survive’s director) is a bastard and went AWOL
    Yota (Survive’s producer) is cunning and went AWOL”

    It’s not a supportive message to Kojima, it’s an act of vengeance.

  • Vlesh says:

    I bought this game expecting it to be my second game I request a refund for of the year.

    I’m having lots of fun with it. All the hate is bandwagoning hate, even the ‘save slot’ fiasco is not a big deal considering the amount of time you spend on one character. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to start over with a new character. The micro transaction stuff, while being in the game, isn’t a big deal either since the game gives you that currency just for logging in each day and the only things you can buy with it are gestures.

    It’s uninformed hate, and while I don’t expect everyone to enjoy it like I have been, I do believe a good 95% of the people bashing it are doing so just because of the Kojima shit (I was one of those too)

    It’s Metal Gear meets Stephen Kings The Mist. I’m finding it very fun and creative.

    • Riiku says:

      So you’re having fun with the most generic run-of-the-mill gameplay idea possible (survival against zombies) half-assedly flipped together? You either didn’t play 1 million of other similar games before, or your standards are low.

    • Anonymous says:

      Define… “Creative”

      When your game is basically zombie hoard mode with survival mechanics, that’s scraping the bottom of the barrel. Not to mention their faulty A.I. and cheap ways to cheese the game that’s not even difficult to do.You can say that now but let’s hear you say it after six months.

      Traitor.