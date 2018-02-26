Mario Kart Driver in Hit-And-Run On Cyclist

A 19-year-old cyclist was recently knocked down by a cosplaying Taiwanese tourist riding a go-kart near Akihabara, according to local police.

Copyright-infringing go-karts have recently become popular in Tokyo due to the resurgence in popularity of the Mario Kart franchise, and one cyclist has been knocked down in his prime by an over-enthusiastic street racer. The menacing nature of this karting fad can be seen below:

The horrific incident took place recently when the driver knocked down a cyclist who was taking a left turn at an intersection in the Sotokanda district of Tokyo.

Perhaps confused about the difference between real life and a game, the kart driver then left the scene without attending to the victim or alerting authorities; however, he was quickly apprehended by police, who identified him as a 35-year-old tourist from Taiwan who came to Japan for the purpose of sightseeing.

Most worryingly of all, the dangerous driver identified himself as a “pilot” – frequent flyers will surely be hoping that he is not actually qualified to fly an aircraft.

Fortunately, it does not seem that his victim was seriously hurt as a result of the crime.