Maidens of Michael Insatiably Yuri

The latest entry into the Kiss for the Petals series has arrived courtesy of MangaGamer, with “A Kiss for the Petals ~Maidens of Michael~” providing eroge enthusiasts another healthy dose of romantic yuri drama and girl-on-girl sex to deviate from the usual hardcore rape and NTR that are in abundance nowadays.

Yuri fanatics will be overjoyed to know that the title will feature its 5 couples from the previous games (and 1 new couple) as Maidens of Michael further expands their relationships with the arrival of Christmas and its “St. Michael’s Best Couples” vote, evening out the hardships and drama with some steamy sex scenes.

Players can be moved both emotionally and sexually with A Kiss for the Petals ~Maidens of Michael~ now.