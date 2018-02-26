G-Cup Goddess Defies Gravity

Another shameless woman has exposed her body to the internet masses, shaking around her ginormous G-cup breasts wildly in an attempt to gain the affection of men she has never met – the animated gifs of her rambunctious breast-shaking certain to be collected by perverts everywhere.
22 Comments
-
Nice breasts. The nipples certainly look “used” though.
-
shame her nipples are all tore up
make a great banana tits cosplayer, maybe go as orchid from killer instinct or raita girls
-
i can already tell you’re all virgins who have only seen breasts from watching porn
12 year old kids rating breasts as if they’ve seen a pair up close and personal, laughable
those are some nice tits, big and perky
-
I’ve fucked hundreds of girls (I have the money to do it) and still disagree with your claim that these are nice tits. Some of us prefer a cute and modest flat chest.
-
…. Not sure why but these tits remind me of the time where I fill a plastic sachet, something that’s slim and cylindrical when filled, with water and wave them around like an idiot.
-
Ugly cow and they are obviously fake
My God these girls need to stop
-
SHE BROKE NEW GROUND
-
Nice.
-
prob because shes 15
-
even better
-
“goddess” with weird, disgusting nipples, yeah no.
-
virgin detected
-
Salt detected.
-
and Buttered Popcorn detected
-
Only nice-looking kept inside a bra… shape and proportions matter more than size!!
-
i’d say what matters most is how they feel in my Hands~
And if she’s got a cute Face i don’t care about her Nipples. Nobody is perfect they say
-
Your opinion.
-
Too bad not everybody goes under the knife for you….
-
Another attention whore. Smh.
-
>Goddess
Get a real taste, she’s not even good
-
cow tits
Leave a Comment