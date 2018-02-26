A Certain Magical Virtual-On Voice Acting Absurdly Over-The-Top

Recently released collaboration game A Certain Magical Virtual-On (a cross between Virtual On and To Aru Majutsu no Index) has been acquiring attention in more ways than one as its voice-acting has been regarded as way over-the-top, sure to have some wishing a new season of To Aru Kagaku no Railgun were coming…

A Twitter post showed off an example of Kuroko Shirai’s (Satomi Arai) absurd lines, generating over 24,000 retweets and 36,000 likes in 2 days:

Various videos containing gameplay footage:

A Certain Magical Virtual-On (which commemorates Dennou Senki Virtual On’s 20th anniversary) is available now for the PS4 and Vita.