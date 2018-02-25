Trump: “Violent Video Games Turning Kids Into Killers”

Even the god emperor has picked up a favorite Republican canard by condemning violent video games and movies, claiming that they influence children to acts of mass slaughter.

Trump made the claims at a press briefing on February 22nd, stating that there needs to be better restrictions in place that prevent the precious children from getting their hands on evil video games and movies:

Florida congressman Brian Mast and Kentucky governor Matt Bevin joined in by saying that violent video games were responsible for the Florida school shooting, saying that violent games contribute to a “decline in mental health” of children and causes them to become belligerent (a common claim throughout the years that still has yet to find scientific support).

Due to the difficulties involved in censoring video games due to the pesky First Amendment, some have been suggesting that a tax be placed on them instead – Rhode Island’s Republican state representative Robert Nardolillo III has proposed just such a (10% sales) tax:

“There is evidence that children exposed to violent video games at a young age tend to act more aggressively than those who are not. This bill would give schools the additional resources needed to help students deal with that aggression in a positive way.”

A similar sales tax on the equally pesky Second Amendment rights somehow seems a non-starter.

Actual science seems to suggest most school shooters don’t even play violent video games on a frequent basis:

“Research done by the US Secret Service and our laboratories have both found that less than 20 percent of school shooters played violent video games with any amount of regularity. Not only is interest in violent video games rare among school shooters, these perpetrators express much less interest in this violent medium than most other individuals.”

In response to the shooting online, Google and Facebook are for some reason far more worried about desperately censoring the “abhorrent” term “crisis actor” from their platforms than about the unfolding bipartisan political circus – almost as if they were afraid of the masses finding something out.