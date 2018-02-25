Top 10 Anime They’re Sure To Ban From TV!

The most controversial or vulgar anime shows that have fans worrying about whether they are in danger of being dropped from the airwaves entirely have been ranked, with the most questionable show being a long-standing series that has made a name for itself with its abundance of controversial humor.
1. Gintama
2. Osomatsu-san
3. Tokyo Ghoul
5. To Love-Ru
6. School Days
7 (tie). Yosuga no Sora
7 (tie). Souryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni
9 (tie). Shimoneta to iu Gainen ga Sonzai Shinai Taikutsu na Sekai
9 (tie). Evangelion
Leave a Comment