Top 10 Anime They’re Sure To Ban From TV!

5 hours ago
20 Comments
by Rift

The most controversial or vulgar anime shows that have fans worrying about whether they are in danger of being dropped from the airwaves entirely have been ranked, with the most questionable show being a long-standing series that has made a name for itself with its abundance of controversial humor.

The ranking:

1. Gintama

2. Osomatsu-san

3. Tokyo Ghoul

4. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

5. To Love-Ru

6. School Days

7 (tie). Yosuga no Sora

7 (tie). Souryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni

9 (tie). Shimoneta to iu Gainen ga Sonzai Shinai Taikutsu na Sekai

9 (tie). Evangelion

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

20 Comments