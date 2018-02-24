Kizuna Ai Holding Real-Life Event Celebrating 1,000,000 Subs

Pioneering artificial intelligence form Kizuna Ai is to defy her adorable virtual nature and hold a real-life event in celebration of her massive subscriber base.

Despite having actually achieved the feat over two months ago, Kizuna Ai has now announced that she will host a real-life event in Tokyo to commemorate reaching 1,000,000 followers:

The event will take place on the 18th of March in Roppongi’s YouTube Space Tokyo, although applications are taking place from now until the 4th of March.

Undertandably, she has announced that not all of her million fans will be able to attend the event: only 100 spaces are in fact available. However, a livestream is promised for those who are not fortunate enough to be able to meet her “in person.”

Details of what this event will look like and how a virtual entity will be able to host a real-life meeting in the first place have not yet been forthcoming, although she can at least be expected to be as cute at the event as she is on stream.

As past events may suggest, revealing the true identity behind a virtual YouTuber can come as a disappointment to some fans – though as her actual identity is widely speculated to be a B-list seiyuu, the danger may not be too great.