Final Fantasy XV “Will Continue Until 2020”

8 hours ago
27 Comments
by Rift

So proud of Final Fantasy XV are Square Enix that they intend to continue releasing content for the controversial title until 2020, horrendous news for true Final Fantasy fans waiting for another turn-based entry into the franchise.

According to an interview with 4Gamer, director Hajime Tabata revealed that the development team won’t be able to fit all of their planned DLC into 2018 – and to make sure they cater to the 62.4% of people satisfied with the game thus far (as revealed by a user survey), he mentioned that he would rather not be confined to a 2018 release window.

Takeshi Terada (director for Episode: Ignis) claims that the next set of DLC will try to wrap up the “Final Fantasy XV Universe (main game and related works)”, which Square Enix is regarding as an “additional series” as opposed to “additional content” – either way, fans will have to spend yet more money to see the game come to a conclusion.

Famitsu’s latest interview also unveiled that Tabata believes players are no longer trying to “search for holes” in the main volume but feels that the RPG can’t be complete as it currently stands, thus 4 additional episodes are scheduled to be released throughout 2018 and into 2019 – which some are labeling as a blatant cash-grab.

Terada also hinted at what the next scenarios may bring:

“We’d like to see the characters get more love [from fans] for the next additional scenarios. They say that many people cried with Episode: Ignis, so I want to deliver an episode that can bring some smiles for the next one.”

  • Anonymous says:

    I don’t know why people are complaining. As really I highly doubt you know what you want. Besides. it is your money. Your response to them is your wallet. If you don’t open it. Well, they will either move on to something else to get your money or fold up and close down. To which the market shifts and there is a major shakeup.

    Though besides that point. I heard and read from more Gaming Focus Websites. That Square Enix was focusing on Final Fantasy XV until the end of 2019, not 2020. Which I personally don’t care. As long as the content is reasonable. After all, if anyone played FF15 knows they do come out with some reasonable content. I mean a lot of event content is released and it is generally free. Just have to wait for an update and boom. You can play it.

    Though haters will be haters. As they do not know what they want. Really as I just ask. Why don’t you just disconnect your internet service, go outside, and…oh…learn something more meaningful. Than, waste internet space.

  • Esfruj Esfifurz says:

    Well, building a new game from scratch, engine included, as they love to do in Japan, takes time and money. If FF15 has sold well, it’s not surprising that they want to milk it for all they can. It was to be expected. I don’t like the game so I don’t mind, but I know many people who’re gonna be ecstatic at the news, actually.

  • Anonymous says:

    I bought this game twice(standart on cd and full, wich is obv not full, after). Now i should buy it thrid? Fuck you square, fuck you so much. Its gonna be last ff i bought, you greedy shittholes.

  • Anonymous says:

    Remember when these guys would release a new final fantasy every two years? Talk about milking it. There isn’t even anything revolutionary about this game, other than the main cast being completely male..

  • Anonymous says:

    This god damn game will never die. It’s the gaming equivalent of that kid at school who makes one funny joke and milks it for the year, never letting it die.

    Except it’s not even funny, and XV should die.

    • Anonymous says:

      You happy man. I bought this game after all 3 dlc was come with “DFINETLY FULL EDITION, FOLKS”. And now they claim they didnt finish yet, such a joke. They worse than EA, at least they talk straight when they finish milking you.

    • Anonymous says:

      The problem is that Square doesn’t hesitate to show off games that are far from being finished. They tease us with trailers that ended up being changed dramatically or won’t be added in the game till a later date. They announced FFVII Remake to shut the fans up about it. Honestly I don’t see that game being released probably near the end of the PS4 lifespan. They are company that build up disappointing hype. I mean look at Dissidia NT the game is mediocre that ppl claim the psp version was better

  • Anonymous says:

    That’s because Square-Enix overdevelop their Final Fantasy titles and cut a shit load of content to trim them down. Look at how we saw Final Fantasy 13, 13-2, and the other one so quickly. They stitched these together quickly from existing assets.

    They would get their games out quicker & cheaper with some kind of gameplan which they stick too.

    • Anonymous says:

      its more probably to do with they need to recoup the loss for the whole shit show. the game was stuck in development since before the ps3 was even announced. its been burned to the ground and rebuilt so many times that they need to sell out hard from the gate to make their money back.

      didnt final fantasy 13 have an entire engine dedicated to that series? so much money went into an overblown budget that they had to whore out two extra games to make it worth it.

      Squares only hopes of getting back on track is not fucking up final fantasy 7 remake. im not holding my breath on that one either.

  • Anonymous says:

    Just an excuse for further development after the fact of a title that wasn’t finished on release. I have no interest in dragging out the game that long. It’s not an mmo. I play final fantasy for a great, well developed story. I don’t need a broken game dropped early then receive chunks of it over the course of YEARS.

  • VenturousArtist says:

    No, Square Enix. Let the fans do this. Don’t push more than you could handle.

    The mods would be greater than any of the content you could potentially release.

    On that note, this game should have already been finished.