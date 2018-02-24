Final Fantasy XV “Will Continue Until 2020”

So proud of Final Fantasy XV are Square Enix that they intend to continue releasing content for the controversial title until 2020, horrendous news for true Final Fantasy fans waiting for another turn-based entry into the franchise.

According to an interview with 4Gamer, director Hajime Tabata revealed that the development team won’t be able to fit all of their planned DLC into 2018 – and to make sure they cater to the 62.4% of people satisfied with the game thus far (as revealed by a user survey), he mentioned that he would rather not be confined to a 2018 release window.

Takeshi Terada (director for Episode: Ignis) claims that the next set of DLC will try to wrap up the “Final Fantasy XV Universe (main game and related works)”, which Square Enix is regarding as an “additional series” as opposed to “additional content” – either way, fans will have to spend yet more money to see the game come to a conclusion.

Famitsu’s latest interview also unveiled that Tabata believes players are no longer trying to “search for holes” in the main volume but feels that the RPG can’t be complete as it currently stands, thus 4 additional episodes are scheduled to be released throughout 2018 and into 2019 – which some are labeling as a blatant cash-grab.

Terada also hinted at what the next scenarios may bring:

“We’d like to see the characters get more love [from fans] for the next additional scenarios. They say that many people cried with Episode: Ignis, so I want to deliver an episode that can bring some smiles for the next one.”