Super Cute Illya Cosplay Has A Magical Smile

Fate/stay night mahou shoujo spin-off Prisma Illya has led to the creation of this cute cosplay for main magical girl Illya, with the 3D woman demonstrating that she is capable of making facial expressions (for once) – though some may have preferred her wearing less, as the anime usually depicts.
10 Comments
-
wow,that’s really cute
-
SOMEHOW ANNOYING SMILE
-
That’s called smile? Looks like a grin, in other words: a fake smile.
-
Is she legal?
-
does it matter?
-
*with the COSPLAYER demonstrating, you mean.
-
would fuck super hard
-
IT IS A TRAP!!!!
-
She’s cute, yo.
-
“For once”?
Eh, guess it depends on the cosplayer, but still, don’t assume all of them can’t emote.
Leave a Comment