Super Cute Illya Cosplay Has A Magical Smile

8 hours ago
10 Comments
by Rift

Fate/stay night mahou shoujo spin-off Prisma Illya has led to the creation of this cute cosplay for main magical girl Illya, with the 3D woman demonstrating that she is capable of making facial expressions (for once) – though some may have preferred her wearing less, as the anime usually depicts.

The lovely Illya cosplay:

