Ni No Kuni 2 Finished

Bandai Namco and Level-5 have announced that the sequel to Ni no Kuni has finished development and is ready for shipping.

Eagerly awaited JRPG Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, scheduled for release on PS4 and PC on the 23rd of March, has now completed development and is in its final state, according to its developers.

The game takes place several hundred years after the events of the original and revolves around a usurped king who must rebuild his shattered realm; town building and large-scale skirmishes are therefore an important part of gameplay.

The title also features dual audio, which is sure to be a relief to many. In terms of aesthetics, the new game is highly reminiscent of its predecessor’s whimsical style, no doubt thanks to the involvement of Studio Ghibli‘s Yoshiyuki Momose and Joe Hisaishi.

However, unlike the first game, combat in Ni no Kuni 2 will be action based rather than turn-based; this may be a disappointment to some fans, as the original game was one of the few modern turn-based RPGs (leaving aside ports and retro throwbacks).

Those who desire more information about the game may watch Bandai Namco’s most recent video on the subject: