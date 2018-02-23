Metal Gear Survive Sheer Genius: “Saves Cost Money Now!”

Zombie apocalypse cash-in Metal Gear Survive has at last launched, with the highly criticized game predictably receiving a wealth of negative reviews, though the most absurd thing pointed out is that players need to purchase save slots – with some theorizing that Konami might be intentionally trying to drag Kojima’s beloved franchise through the mud (not that they could manage a better job at this than Kojima himself at this point).

Once the “New Game” option is selected after a save has already been established, players are met with this screen, demanding they pay “SV coins” to create a new character:

1,150 SV coins are purchasable for $10 and 1,000 is required for a new save slot (30 are gained for logging in daily); naturally the game is laden with other micro-transactions as well, though they are at least still a step above the pachinko tier loot box shenanigans currently rotting away “AAA” tier titles.

The launch trailer, naturally bombarded with a ridiculous amount of dislikes:

The title requires players to be connected to the internet at all times even when playing single-player only and cheats are apparently already available (whether they work online has not been confirmed).

Even something as simple as their EULA has been baffling users, not only for its appalling length but its odd requests, such as to not “prostitute a child” or “form a relationship”:

Only a fraction of the numerous negative Steam reviews:

Metal Gear Survive is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.