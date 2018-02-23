Final Fantasy XV Gordan Freeman Pre-Order Bonus A Slap In The Face

The long forgotten Half-Life franchise has been temporarily revived, this time as a pre-order bonus of all things for Final Fantasy XV, looking bound to infuriate both the legions of Half-Life fans who have not given up waiting for the next entry into the abandoned series and the Final Fantasy fans who would have preferred another dapper waistcoat variant.

Those who pre-order the upcoming PC version of Final Fantasy XV on Steam before May 1st will be granted the ability to wear Gordan Freeman’s HEV suit and glasses and also wield his crowbar (which can also be worn in the game’s upcoming multiplayer expansion):

Final Fantasy XV is available for PS4 and Xbox One now, the PC version is slated to arrive on March 6th.