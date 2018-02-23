Dagashi Kashi 2 Unwraps Cute New Megane Girl

Dagashi Kashi 2 has finally introduced its new bespectacled character, with the girl’s repertoire of cute subtleties and mannerisms bound to win over viewers easily whilst possibly making her a potential candidate for “best girl”.
Omake:
at a glance she does look like the disregarded classmate girl from my sister cant be this cute or whatever it was called. compared to the other fetish fuels, she was superior.
It’s a shame. I like the series character designs, season 1 more so than season 2, but the show is so incredibly boring. It’s a nothing stew like so many fan service anime, but instead of fan service, you get useless trivia (assuming anything the show tells you is even true. Don’t care enough to fact check the origins of Japanese candy and snacks). If the show was funny, that would be something, but it’s not.
Those camera angle sure highlight her various assets. Her mannerism not withstanding, they hit all the right OL fetishes.
