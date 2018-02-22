Top-Less Shiro Nekomimi Figure

No Game no Life’s adorable younger sister Shiro has reached a dangerous level of sexiness as this new Freeing figure has depicted the cute genius with cat ears whilst bereft of a top, with July being the first opportunity buyers can acquire the vulnerable girl for whatever deed they have in mind.

Shiro can be pre-ordered now.

