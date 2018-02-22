Sony Bans 8-Year-Old Account Over M*********in’ Username

With Sony apparently now holding stricter rules regarding the names of PlayStation Network accounts, one unfortunate individual has felt their wrath as his 8-year-old account (and its hundreds of dollars worth of games) was permanently banned for its offensive username.

According to the sad man’s Reddit thread, he admits he knew it was a stupid username but he made it when he was the unwary age of 12 (8 years ago):

This morning I received an e-mail from PlayStation informing me that my account was permanently banned due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms. Of course they didn’t bother to inform me in the e-mail why exactly I was banned so I had to call PlayStation Support. In that call they told me that my account I was banned for life because my online ID violates the Code of Conduct. My online ID is (was) KingMADAFAKA. I admit that it is a stupid username, but I created when I was only 12. I asked them if there was a way to change the username in order not to lose every game that I had on my account (my FIFA account was amazing, I had a really good Ultimate Team) and all the money that I invested in the account, but they said that I can not change the online ID, therefore my account is banned for life and I have to create a new one from scratch.

Naturally many believe this permanent banning to be excessive and cruel, especially due to it merely being a case of an “offensive” username no more offensive than the streams of invective players can expect during regular online play – though the worst part may be the fact that his banning was inevitable since PlayStation has yet to allow users to alter their usernames…