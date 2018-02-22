Sexy Trainer Shoko Sugimoto Works Up A Sweat

Umemaro 3D has taken the health of their fanbase into consideration with their latest erotic release “Sexy Trainer Shoko Sugimoto“, an animation featuring intercourse with a hot trainer that will hopefully give buyers quite the healthy workout.

Sexy Trainer Shoko Sugimoto revolves around luscious trainer Sugimoto copulating with her fitness students in a variety of ways, possibly the one incentive that will convince any lazy slob to get into shape.

Obese otaku in need of some productive ways to lose weight can give Sexy Trainer Shoko Sugimoto a try now.