Dynasty Warriors 9 Bombs On Steam

6 hours ago
16 Comments
by Rift

The overly generic Dynasty Warriors series has finally become the subject of negative criticism by way of Steam, with Dynasty Warriors 9 being lambasted by many for its abundance of glitches, imperfections and the recent removal of its Chinese dub.

The title has received an overall rating of 2/10 on Steam, which some might find ironic considering this was the first game in the notoriously staid series that tried to do something new by implementing an open-world – unfortunately this concept was poorly incorporated, at least according to scores of merciless reviews.

A mere fraction of the complaints and negative Steam reviews, with many buyers being furious over the removal of the Chinese dub in a recent patch:

The atrocious reception signaled Koei Tecmo to release the usual corporate apology:

Dynasty Warriors 9 can be purchased via Steam now.

  • Anonymous says:

    Funny thing is, I thought that with the gameplay enhancements introduced in Fire Emblem Warriors and Warriors All-Stars, they were on the right track to finally making games good enough to appeal to everyone, not just the small subset of Musou fans. I was expecting Dynasty Warriors 9 to be the Monster Hunter World of the Warriors franchise. But instead it’s the Sonic 2006 of the series.

  • Anonymous says:

    Well, the open world stuff is pointless, but above everything else, it’s a shitty PC port that’s broken beyond broken, and they’re doing the usual “We Japanese, we no fix anything ever, fuck you” with the few games they put on Steam..

  • Anonymous says:

    They really should have had the open world portion of the game as separate from the major battles. They should have made it so the major big battles are classic style, with objectives and places you need to specifically go in order to complete objectives and open the main enemy camp and such in order to win. As it stands, the batrtles are shit. You can bypass almost everything because you can climb walls and just kill the enemy general and end everything in ten seconds. The cities are also generic and forgettable. I can remember elements from maps in DW games I haven’t played in several years, I can barely remember where anything is in this one.

    They were overly ambitious in trying to make a somewhat accurate map of China for the sake of realism, even removing many of the more outlanding weapons and moves (although not really, fucking inserting gems into weapons to make give out fire or poison, fuckwads.) and ended up making it a game you really don’t enjoy much. The combat is nice but the levels and terrain design is generic as fuck. Oh, and the overly dramatic cutscenes are gone too, everything is rendered by the game engine so forget the drama and enthusiasm, the action is utterly forgettable. It’s DW6 all over again.

  • Anonymous says:

    Avoid this game, it’s aids incarnate literally.

    It’s one of the poorest optimised games I’ve ever played on the PS4. Even on the pro it can dip to low 20s, even below that fps. The framerate is fucking shite.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’ll buy it under these conditions:
    -Game is fully fixed
    -Supports all standard types of gamepads (I use a standard PC Gamepad so fuck off with your fancy PS4/XboX shit)
    -Is 70% cheaper than it is now, cuz it’s not worth the money they ask for it at the moment.

    As it is now, I don’t even consider this worthy of pirating.