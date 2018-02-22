Dynasty Warriors 9 Bombs On Steam

The overly generic Dynasty Warriors series has finally become the subject of negative criticism by way of Steam, with Dynasty Warriors 9 being lambasted by many for its abundance of glitches, imperfections and the recent removal of its Chinese dub.

The title has received an overall rating of 2/10 on Steam, which some might find ironic considering this was the first game in the notoriously staid series that tried to do something new by implementing an open-world – unfortunately this concept was poorly incorporated, at least according to scores of merciless reviews.

A mere fraction of the complaints and negative Steam reviews, with many buyers being furious over the removal of the Chinese dub in a recent patch:

The atrocious reception signaled Koei Tecmo to release the usual corporate apology:

Dynasty Warriors 9 can be purchased via Steam now.